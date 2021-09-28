Staff parking charges to return at these Sussex hospitals

Sites under the University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust had free parking thanks to a government scheme from March 2020 to September 2021.

The Trust went on to extend this scheme until March 31, 2022. But from that date, hospital staff will use an 'aligned staff car parking permit scheme' which the Trust hopes will be 'fair and effective'.

Affected sites include: Royal Sussex County Hospital, Royal Alexandra Children's Hospital and Sussex Eye Hospital — all in Brighton; St Richard's Hospital in Chichester; Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath; Southlands Hospital in Shoreham-by-Sea and Worthing Hospital.

St Richard's Hospital in Chichester is one of the sites that will be affected

David McLaughlin, director of facilities and estates, University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Following the end of the Government’s free parking scheme for NHS staff, which ran from March 2020 to September 2021, the Trust took the decision to extend free parking for our staff in our car parks, both on site and off site, until March 31 2022.

"During this time, which includes merger of our two legacy organisations in April 2021, we have been developing a new aligned staff car parking permit scheme, which is designed to be both fair and environmentally responsible.

"We aim to launch the new scheme early next year.”