From today (December 21), Sussex Partnership’s vaccination clinic at Swandean will be open to members of the public, aged 16 and over only.

The vaccination clinic address is: Swandean Training Centre, Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, Arundel Road, Worthing, West Sussex BN13 3EP.

The centre will be open from 9am to 5pm on the following dates; Monday, December 20 to Friday, December 24; Monday, December 27 to Friday, December 31 and Sunday, January 2 to Friday, January 7.

The Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust said no booking is needed and parking is available on site.

A NHS spokesperson added: "People should bring their NHS number, and those wishing to receive a Covid-19 booster should bring evidence of their second vaccination dose administration date, which can be found via the NHS app.

"A Covid-19 booster vaccination will be only available if the second Covid-19 vaccine was at least three months ago."

