More than 1,300 Covid-19 vaccine doses given at Angmering walk-in centre
More than 1,300 people received their Covid-19 vaccine at a walk-in centre in Angmering over the weekend.
The walk-in sessions took place at Angmering Community Centre in Foxwood Avenue on both Saturday and Sunday.
People came from the surrounding area, including a number of employees at the farms in Arun.
Dr Jeremy Mayhew, joint clinical director for the ACF Primary Care Network leading the vaccination service, said: “We are thrilled at the fantastic turnout at this weekend’s vaccination sessions.
“The success of the walk-in clinics shows that for many people, a drop in is more convenient than an appointment, where people can turn up at a time that suits them.
“I’m very thankful to the clinicians, volunteers and organisers who have been working so hard since December to provide the life-saving vaccination to as many people as possible.
“It has been a great team effort to get to this point and the hard work doesn’t stop here.”
Dr Mayhew confirmed there will be another walk-in session at Angmering community centre this Saturday (July 3), from 9am to 12pm and 1.30pm to 5pm.
He encouraged anyone who needs their first dose to come along. And people can have their second dose if it has been eight weeks since their first vaccination.