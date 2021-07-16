The number of people 'pinged' has increased, NHS figures show

NHS figures show 443 people were alerted via the app in the seven days to June 30. It was 845 in the seven days to July 7 – a 90.7 per cent increase.

At Prime Minister’s Questions on July 7, Labour leader Keir Starmer warned that large numbers of people could soon be asked to self-isolate, with major consequences for businesses.

He said: “How many people will be asked to self-isolate if there are 100,000 cases a day?”

Adur and Arun also saw increases in the number of people receiving alerts from the Covid app.

There was an increase of more than 128 per cent in Worthing, with 1,238 people ‘pinged’ in the seven days to July 7. The number was 541 the previous week.

Arun saw a 69.8 per cent jump – 1,443 people were ‘pinged’ in the seven days to July 7. The number was 850 the previous week.

Other nearby local-authority areas also saw increases in the number of people alerted.