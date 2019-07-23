Shoreham school earns School Games Mark gold award

Dedication to sports at St Nicolas and St Mary CE Primary School in Shoreham has earned it a School Games Mark gold award.

The school is delighted to announce it has achieved the award for the 2018/19 academic year, recognising its commitment to sports.

David Etherton, head teacher, at St Nicolas and St Mary CE Primary School in Shoreham. Picture: Derek Martin DM1507990a

Head teacher David Etherton said: “With so many of our young people competing in local inter-school competitions this year, we are extremely proud of our pupils for their dedication to all aspects of school sport, including those young volunteers, leaders and officials who made our competitions possible.

“As part of our application, we were asked to fulfil criteria in the areas of participation, competition, workforce and clubs, and we are pleased that the hard work of everyone at our school has been rewarded this year.

“A special thanks to Mr Butler, our sport development leader, who has worked so hard with our teams this year. We look forward to applying once again in 2020.”

During the year, 59 girls and 57 boys, a total of 116 different children, represented the school.

The school had 437 different appearances in 26 tournaments, gained seven first places, eigth second places and five third places.

Pupils played in four leagues, netball, girls’ football and boys’ football for years five and six, and football for years three and four.

For the award, 180 children were surveyed and 99.5 per cent said they enjoyed PE and sport.