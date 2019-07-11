Shoreham College welcomes pupils from other schools for sports development training

Shoreham College welcomed pupils from two other schools for an afternoon of sports development, as part of an initiative to reach out to the community. Guided by the coaches and year-ten sports leaders, year-five pupils from Eastbrook Primary Academy in Southwick and Swiss Gardens Primary School in Shoreham practised cricket, rugby and football, alongside a junior class from Shoreham College.

Head teacher Richard Taylor-West said: “It was lovely to see our sports leaders helping young people from the local community to develop skills and even greater confidence. In turn, they were learning, too. My sincere thanks to staff from Eastbrook and Swiss Gardens for taking part. It was a great collaboration, good for all of our pupils and we hope to be doing more of this in the future.” He said this exciting initiative was launched due to the college wanting to reach out to the community, and from the need for the year-ten sports leaders to gain valuable coaching experience.

Year-ten sports leaders, back row, with year-five pupils User (UGC) Not for Resale Buy a Photo

Year-ten sports leaders User (UGC) Not for Resale Buy a Photo

Year-ten sports leaders User (UGC) Not for Resale Buy a Photo

Shoreham College shares sports with other schools in the area User (UGC) Not for Resale Buy a Photo

View more