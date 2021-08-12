Shoreham Academy ‘proud’ of GCSE achievements

Following the cancellation of external examinations due to Covid, grades were awarded from Teacher Assessed Grades.

As part of this examination process, students had to sit moderated exams and complete a variety of coursework.

Staff at the Shoreham Academy took this morning to recognise students’ hard work throughout the pandemic but also throughout their five years as pupils at the school.

Amelie Newman, opening her GCSE results at the Shoreham Academy

The academy would like to recognise certain individuals for their results.

Tommy Onlsow, who was awarded ten of the top Grade 9s, Georgia Tate, Rosie Dyett, and Thomas Rowson, who were all awarded nine Grade 9s and a Grade 8, Louie McGinley Gravestock, who was awarded nine Grade 9s and a Grade 7, Lola Matthews-Matofsky, who was awarded nine Grade 9s, Sonny Parker, who was awarded seven Grade 9s, two Grade 8s and a Grade 7, Daisy Draper, who was awarded four Grade 9s and four Grade 8s, and Edward Wren, who was awarded four Grade 9s, four Grade 8s and a Grade 7.

Jim Coupe, Principal of Shoreham Academy, said: “After a challenging 18 months, during which all our students’ resilience was tested to the full, I am very proud of our Year 11s and their achievements today.

“This is an exceptional year in terms of how qualifications are being awarded but likewise this is an exceptional group of students who have had to show levels of maturity, confidence, flexibility and determination beyond their years.

Georgia Tate celebrating her GCSE results at the Shoreham Academy

“We look forward to welcoming many of these students back for our sixth form and very much hope and expect that they will thrive as independent learners and continue to excel in their A Levels and beyond.”

Lola Matthews-Matofsky happy with her GCSE results at the Shoreham Academy