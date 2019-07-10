Coastguards fund beach wheelchair for Shoreham school

A beach wheelchair is on order for a Shoreham school, following the presentation of a cheque by HM Coastguard Shoreham.

All ten Shoreham coastguards completed a stretcher carry from Brighton Pier to Worthing Pier to raise money for the specialised wheelchair for Herons Dale Primary School and presented a cheque for £3,137.41 on Tuesday.

HM Coastguard Shoreham presents a cheque to Herons Dale Primary School for the all terrain wheelchair, supported by Jane Self from Nicosy. Picture: Derek Martin DM1971539a

Read more: HM Coastguard Shoreham leads Sea Scouts training on River Adur

Organiser Carl Ladkin, a coastguard rescue officer, said the chair had now been ordered and should be with the children by September.

The coastguards said they all enjoyed the charity stretcher carry, using a life-size dummy, and they hoped the chair would give the children fantastic benefits.

The walk took around five hours and included a stop-off at the Shoreham RNLI lifeboat station.

Mr Ladkin said there were frequent stops along the way to talk to members of the public about their goal and the role of the coastguard.

He added: “We had fantastic support along the route and would like to thank everyone who has donated and supported us.”

Jane Self, owner of Nicosy, was also at the presentation as she has donated one of her wheelchair wraps to keep the children warm when using the chair.

She said the cause was close to her heart as she had spent many of her years on the beach and at sea, and feels very strongly that all children should have free access to the coast.

Jane saw the coastguards fundraising appeal on social media and wanted to help.

Her small business, based in Bury St Edmunds, designs and sells wraps made from a soft fleece material that fix directly to wheelchairs.

Jane said she made a bespoke version for Herons Dale, to accommodate the unusual chair dimensions.