Worthing milkshake parlour to leave Guildbourne Centre citing 'continually vile behaviour outside'

A milkshake parlour in Worthing's Guildbourne Centre is set to close this autumn.

Miss Molly's Milkshakes announced the decision to close, after more than two years in the town, through its Facebook page yesterday.

In a post, owner Ems Wilson said running the rock'n'roll-themed ice cream parlour was her dream, but a number of concerning factors had forced her to move on.

"Unfortunately due to continually vile behaviour outside, sugar tax, business taxes, banking costs, utility costs etc and a very limited footfall, I have decided to cut my losses and leave," she said.

The parlour's last day of trading will be September 8, 2019.

The post also set out Ems's intention to sell all of the items in the store to raise funds to move to a new location.