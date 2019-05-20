Vulnerable young people to benefit from £20,000 donation

Shoreham Port has donated £20,000 to Shoreham Academy’s Gateway Centre.

It comes from the port’s community and stakeholder request funding, because as a trust port, it aims to give back to the community it serves.

The Gateway Centre aims to support the most vulnerable young people aged 10-16 in Shoreham, Southwick and Fishersgate.

Set up five years ago, it helps students who, for a variety of reasons, find mainstream school a challenge, and has transformed the lives of young people who would otherwise not end up in education or training.

Jim Coupe, academy principal, said: “We are incredibly thankful to Shoreham Port for their generous donation of £20,000 that will enable us to continue supporting the most vulnerable young people within our local community. The only way The Gateway Centre can currently remain open is to access funds additional to those available through the usual sources, meaning that the Port have financially underpinned the future of the Gateway for the next 12 months.”

Tim Hague, director of property and development, added: “As a Trust Port, we are committed to supporting our stakeholders, and the students attending the school are our ultimate stakeholders.”