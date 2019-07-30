This is when Arundel post office will be closed for renovations

It is all change at Arundel’s post office as it will be getting a renovation and a new postmaster.

The branch in 2-4 High Street, Arundel, will be closed from Friday, August 30 at 12.30pm and is due to re-open on Wednesday, September 11 at 1pm.

A spokesman said ‘all the changes will be tastefully done at this picturesque location’ and most of the changes to the Grade II listed building will be on the inside, except for new Post Office signage.

Andy Healey, Post Office Area Change Manager said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.”

The branch will have two Post Office serving counters – one full-screened and one open plan alongside the retail counter, creating more space for the retail area and increasing the range of stationery sold.

Nicholas Mustchin, who has been the postmaster for 22 years, will be stepping down from the role, but he will continue to work in the branch on a part-time basis. Paul Money, who runs the Eastbourne branch, will take over in late August.

During the refit, customers can find Post Office branches in Hill Terrace, Jarvis Road, Tortington, and Wick Street, Wick, Littlehampton.

The new opening hours will be Monday to Saturday from 9am – 5.30pm, extending Saturday’s trading time by five hours.