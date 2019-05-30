Teville Gate House demolition underway in Worthing

Demolition work has begun on Worthing's Teville Gate House as redevelopment of the site enters its next phase.

The vacant Railway Approach office block is the subject of a planning application, submitted in January, to be replaced by a five-storey building.

Demolition of Teville Gate House

Renovating the 1970s property was not considered to be 'economically viable' and notice of the plans to demolish were approved in February.

Pictures from the scene show a large chunk of the block missing, with demolition equipment inside the shell of the walls.

The new five-storey office block will include secure parking for ten cars, including two accessible spaces, and secure storage for 70 bicycles.

A decision on the planning application is still pending.