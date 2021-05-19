Renovation of former coastguard tower in Littlehampton nearing completion

They started renovating it in September last year and following some Covid-related delays, they now hope to finish it within a few weeks, ready to let on Airbnb and as a holiday stay as The Little Lookout.

All works have been completed by their family business, Grey Tree Developments, headed up by Cal and a small team of men. Leila said: “We know very little about the tower really before its use as a coastguard tower, only that it was used sometime during the Second World War as a lookout tower, and also there are some rumours that links the tower to Ian Flemming while he wrote some of the James Bond books.”