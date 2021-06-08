New opening date for café in Worthing that will create 30 new jobs

Boston Tea Party (BTP), the purposeful café chain, is due to open in the site of the former Royal Bank of Scotland branch in Montague Place on August 5, it confirmed this week.

The Victorian building will seat up to 150 people inside and out and will create 30 new jobs for the town.

Sam Roberts, chief executive and co-owner, said: “We put the company purpose of Making Things Better at the centre of everything we do. We’re excited to bring a bit of this magic to Worthing in time for summer.

Boston Tea Party (BTP), the purposeful café chain, is coming to Worthing

“We want every BTP to be a friendly and welcoming space for the whole community to enjoy. Whether you bring the family for brunch or pop in to grab a takeaway coffee – bring your reusable cup! – you’ll leave knowing you’ve done a little bit of good too.”

BTP, a Bristol-based independent chain, is currently recruiting to fill management, front of house, chef and barista positions and the Worthing branch.

Those interested should send a current CV and a covering letter including the position being applied for to [email protected]

BTP’s family-friendly cafes serve up a range of ethically sourced food and drink, including its award-winning breakfasts – served all day – lunches and homemade cakes alongside specialty coffees, loose-leaf teas and homemade smoothies and juices.

A Boston Tea Party reusable cup

The chain said it cares about great food and drink, however it also cares deeply about its impact on the planet.

On June 1, it banned single use coffee cups from its cafés – the first café chain to do so in the UK. So far, it said it has saved more than 270,000 cups from landfill.