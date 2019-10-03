New Littlehampton charity superstore opened by TV and radio presenter Mike Read

TV and radio presenter Mike Read was in Littlehampton this morning to officially open Guild Care’s new charity superstore.

The charity, which supports people of all ages in Adur, Arun, Worthing and Henfield, has taken over the former Carpetright store in Duke Street.

TV and radio presenter Mike Read with Guild Care staff and volunteers. Picture: Steve Robards SR03101901

Mike travelled down from the United DJs studio, where he presents the UDJ Breakfast Show, and was greeted by Guild Care chief executive Suzanne Millard and Littlehampton deputy mayor David Chace.

Cutting the ribbon to officially open the new store, Mike said: “With charity shops, it is a fiercely competitive area, you really are fighting other charities. That said, I believe we are the fourth most giving country in the world, after Ireland.

“We encourage you to give. Charity shops are great because you can get some good bargains.”

Mike revealed he had snapped up a book bargain, paying £1 for two Peter James books to add to his collection.

Seeking out the bargains at the new superstore and donation centre in Littlehampton. Picture: Steve Robards SR03101901

David welcomed Guild Care to Littlehampton and thanked the Worthing-based charity for its hard work.

Trustee Percy Nowell said they had been looking to open a story in the town for some time.

He explained: “We wanted something to reciprocate The Greenhouse, our superstore in Worthing, something larger than a normal charity shop. This site is ideal as it has room for a sorting area and a store room.”

Guild Care was established in 1933 and now runs three care homes for dementia, nursing and respite, has five day centres, supporting people living with dementia, older people, and children and adults with learning disabilities, and operates 11 shops.

Mike Read cuts the ribbon with Guild Care chief executive Suzanne Millard and Littlehampton deputy mayor David Chace. Picture: Steve Robards SR03101901

Suzanne said: “We really are very excited about launching a new charity superstore and donation centre in Littlehampton. We really hope the local community will support it by shopping there as well as donating items.

“If you have a spare few hours spare in the day and would be interested in volunteering at the superstore then please do get in touch. You could be sorting and pricing stock or serving customers behind the till, all for a good cause.”

For more information, contact customer services on 01903 327327 or email enquiry@guildcare.org