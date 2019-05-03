Longstanding Guildbourne Centre shop 'repossessed by landlord'

A longstanding shop in the Guildbourne Centre has been repossessed by its landlord.

A notice of repossession dated April 30 was put in the window of The Lighthouse in the Guildbourne Centre.

The Lighthouse in the Guildbourne Centre, Worthing

Signed by Jonathan Chatfield from the Burlington Group - an agent working on behalf of the landlord, Factory Outlets Limited - it said that the 'landlord has this day re-entered these premises' and 'is entitled to repossess', exercising their rights under the law and clause 16 of the lease, which is dated October 27, 1999.

Any attempt to enter the premises without the landlord's consent could face civil or criminal action against them, the notice said.

A separate notice signed by Mr Chatfield and addressed to the business owners said that they would sell or dispose of the goods in the store if they were not removed from the premises before May 15.

The business - which sells, restores and repairs chandeliers, lamps and light fittings - has been in the Guildbourne Centre for 26 years. On its Facebook page, the owners said they were currently locked in a legal dispute with the landlords.

The notices in the front door of The Lighthouse in the Guildbourne Centre, Worthing

Residents have reacted with surprise and shock to the news.

Among them was longstanding customer Pat Marsh, who spotted the sign on the door this morning while in the town centre.

The 78-year-old from Goring said it was 'disgusting' that the shop had been repossessed.

She said: "We have been shopping here for years. We always get our bulbs here, lamps, things like that."