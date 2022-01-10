Extended opening hours bid for planned new Shoreham Co-op store

Originally, there were plans to open a One Stop with opening hours between 6 am to 11 pm, seven days a week. But this was deferred in November following concerns from nearby residents.

Now the applicant, Landmark Estates, is seeking permission to open a Co-op branch at the former Riverbank Business Centre, at 39 Old Shoreham Road.

Planning permission for a retail unit was granted in 2015 alongside permission for the 120 home Ropetackle development.

Proposed new retail unit on the ground floor

But conditions limited the opening hours to between 8 am and 6 pm, Mondays to Saturdays, and 10 am to 4 pm on Sundays and public holidays.

This evening (Monday January 10), Adur District Council’s planning committee will consider Landmark Estates’ latest request to change these conditions and allow the Co-op branch to open from 7 am until 10 pm every day.

The Waterfront Residents Association maintains its objection to the plans as it believes extended hours could contribute to noise, antisocial behaviour, and parking issues.

But Landmark Estates says the latest proposed opening hours are ‘non-negotiable’ as the Co-op could withdraw its interest otherwise.

A spokesperson said: “The extended opening hours are fundamental for this store to compete, on an equal footing, with other convenience stores which are less restricted.”

The spokesperson suggested a ‘meet the manager event’ take place so residents can establish a point of contact and express concerns. They added that a ‘delivery management plan’ would restrict deliveries to minimise any disruption and CCTV would be operated inside and outside the Co-op branch.

The original application garnered some 23 objections – some from Ropetackle residents – who said they purchased their properties under the impression that opening hours would be restricted.

Three objections were received to the newest application but there are also two letters of support welcoming a Co-op.

Planning officers recommended the plans for approval. They say the store would be on a busy road, in a town centre location and therefore extended opening hours are ‘not considered excessive’.