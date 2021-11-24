The Christmas markets will run on December 3 to 5, 10 to 12 and 17 to 23, and will bring together the best of Worthing and Sussex Christmas crafters and creators selling a variety of festive items from candles, art, and clothes to cards, baked goods, and gift boxes.

Level 1 opened in July 2021, and is home to local Worthing food businesses, seafood specialists Golden Barracuda, BBQ experts Wood X Coal and National Pizza Award winners Pizzaface.

Drinks are provided by Sussex based coffee shop FIKA and independent craft beer, wines, and spirits from across the county supplied by Bison Beach Bar. All of which will be running winter specials throughout December.

Level 1 at the Grafton mulit-storey in Worthing is running a series of Christmas pop-up markets from local makers

Innovative property company QED are behind Level 1. Harry Smith, director, said: “It has been four months since we opened and we have welcomed thousands of customers to enjoy the best of Worthing and Sussex leisure, food and drink.

“To keep customers warm during the Winter we will also have heated seat cushions so they can enjoy the unique location with incredible views in comfort.

“We are pleased to be both supporting local crafters and creators by offering them the opportunity to host a stall at the Christmas markets as well offering the local residents a festive experience with wreath making to Christmas wine tasting.”

Below is the Christmas market schedule:

December 3 to 5:

* Hope and Grey Creative (mugs cards, prints)

* Bad Luck Bridie (screen print t-shirts)

* Lil Wabbit (cards)

* Boucle Co (candles)

* Em’s Beauty Boutique (perfume and skincare)

* Strook Gold (earrings)

* Last Born Daughter (prints, decorations, accessories)

* Twit Twoo Bakery (baked goods)

* Tuesday Design Studio (decorations and vintage football scarfs)

* The Lucid Wick (candles)

December 10 to 12:

* Kirss (earrings)

* The Little Craftery (DIY craft kits)

* Cat Burglar Dough Co (donuts)

* Cactus Kitchen Gals (vegan baked goods)

* Helena Juric (recycled clothing)

* Nove Candle Club (candles)

* Ivy Belle Creations (jewellery and jewellery holders)

* Reunite Clothing (clothing)

* Kieran Cleeves Photography (photography prints)

* RS Creations (horse shoe reindeers)

* Sixpence Design Studio (personalised decorations)

* Florence Décor (wreaths and flowers)

* Elsie’s Cake (cakes)

December 17 to 19:

* Julie Ann Smith Studio (prints and ceramics)

* Have a Slice (baked goods)

* Spellbound Waxology (candles and crystals)

* Strook Gold (earrings)

* Gemma Louise Boutique (personalised stockings and Christmas eve boxes)

* Fudged (fudge)

* Kidde (children’s sustainable essentials)

* My Little Playbox (kids toys)

* Grumpy Cocktails (cocktail jars and brownies)

* Blakkfox (resin decorations and dreamcatchers)

* Stay True Stitches (sewn accessories)

* Lumi Glo Candles (candles)

December 20 to 23:

* The Little Craftery (DIY craft kits)

* Strook Gold (earrings)

* South By West (stollen and Christmas bakes)

* Candy and Beyond (sweets)

* Jody Lee Designs (prints)

* Lumi Glo Candles (candles)