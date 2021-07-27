Such care enables older people and vulnerable adults to lead better-quality lives while remaining safe and comfortable in their own homes.

Our charity’s home care service, which we are proud to say is rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission, was established in 1994 and offers support to those living in Worthing, Lancing, and Shoreham. The service is staffed by our loving and professional community care assistants, who provide personal care and assistance with tasks such as shopping and medication.

Our home care service’s registered manager, Lacey Thomas, was kind enough to share her thoughts regarding the importance of home care services. She said: “It’s about having a support network of carers that can help with minimal to complex care. It could be down to just having company. Some of the visits we do are simply ‘check visits’. People might not have family and they just want to know there’s someone that will check on their wellbeing so that they’re safe.”

Guild Care recruitment manager Rebecca Sinclair

Asked what makes Guild Care’s home care service special, Lacey answered: “I think it starts with Guild Care as an organisation more widely. We’re a great charity with such a level of support. For example, we can pull upon our director of nursing for anything to do with specialist care – a small home care agency wouldn’t have that support.

“Also, we’ve got a health and safety officer on hand, so if we have any queries or concerns, we can get the reassurance that what we’re doing is spot on.

“And we really care about our clients. Everybody is so passionate, our carers, our community support workers, my office team – everyone.”

Given the increased demand for our home care service, we are currently recruiting further community care assistants – both people who are new to and people who have experience working in care.

Becky having a laugh with one of the home care service team

If you are new to health and social care, we want to assure you that, although of course useful, experience is not necessary. Instead, we are looking for people who are genuine, considerate, and respectful of both their clients and colleagues. With full training and support provided, you do not need experience – just a desire to help.

For those of you who have experience, Guild Care, with its industry leading benefits, could be a perfect move or place to get back into the sector. For example, we have guaranteed hours and job security, a competitive mileage rate of 45p and offer a full Worthing parking permit to community care assistants.

There are various shifts available throughout the week from 7am to 10pm. Community care assistants are contracted up to 25 hours per week - these can be worked on a flexi-contract or set hours to suit your needs. We now also offer the option of a ‘four days on, four days off’ schedule.