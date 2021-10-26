Dunelm will deliver joy this Christmas

Last year, thousands of presents were given to people who would not normally expect to receive anything on Christmas Day.

The Rustington superstore, in Rustington Retail Park, collected more than 400 boxes of gifts last year, while the Shoreham store, in Eastern Avenue, delighted older people in the area with its surprise deliveries.

The #DeliverJoy campaign has just been launched again for 2021, with customers being asked to collect gift tags in store, fill a bag with items based on the interests listed and return it with the gift tag attached.

Last year's Christmas campaign saw the Rustington store collect more than 400 gift bags. Picture: Steve Robards SR2010281

Grace Meachim from the Rustington store said: “We are hoping to deliver joy to even more this year. We collected more than 400 boxes last year, which was incredible.

“This year’s campaign went live on Sunday and we have a lot of tags up for collection. We are again asking people to come take a tag, fill a gift bag and return by December 10.”