Charity appeals for help at Worthing and Shoreham shops

Age UK says it needs help more than ever and put out a special appeal during Volunteers’ Week 2021, which celebrates people who give up their time and inspires others to help make a difference.

The charity’s shops help raise vital funds for its work and services, which have been a lifeline for older people during lockdown and throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Sarah Brown, manager at the Age UK shop in Goring Road, West Worthing, said: “We know that coronavirus has brought about many challenges for our volunteers and this has sadly left us with a reduced number.

Whether people want to learn new skills, keep busy after being furloughed or losing work due to the pandemic, or meet new people, Age UK shops offer a range of roles and time slots. Picture: Kate Shemilt ks190627-4

“Our shop is reliant on the support and time given to us by volunteers and we are urgently appealing to people in Shoreham to join our team and help out by volunteering in the shop.”

Volunteers can support the shop in a range of activities, both behind the scenes and on the shop floor, including serving customers and creating displays, managing stock donations and assisting with shop administration.

Nicola Chalcraft, manager at the Age UK shop in Shoreham, added: “We also know that many people may now be affected by new challenges from either redundancy or furlough and we offer a range of volunteering opportunities to those who may be impacted. Even small amounts of time can really make a huge difference.”

Age UK shops offer a range of roles and time slots and Covid secure measures are in place in every shop to help keep staff, volunteers and customers safe.

If you are looking to develop new skills or make new friends, please give the Age UK Goring Road shop a call on 01903 247187 or call the Age UK Shoreham shop on 01273 440608.