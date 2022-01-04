This search for new British suppliers forms part of Aldi' s commitment to increase the number of products it sources from the UK and buy British wherever possible.

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer at Aldi UK, said: “We want to meet our customer’s demand for buying British, and by working with British suppliers we get to offer Great British quality products, and at unbeatable prices.

“As we continue to expand as a business, our supply chain needs to grow with us. That’s why we’re now on the lookout for more British suppliers to add to our current partnerships, helping to create even more jobs as well as new opportunities for these businesses.”

Aldi is looking for more British suppliers.

It is on the lookout for suppliers across a range of product categories, including food, drink and its specialbuys. The supermarket's entire core range of fresh meat, eggs, milk, butter and cream is already sourced from British suppliers, with more than 40 per cent of fresh produce sold is also British.

This bid aims to accelerate Aldi's commitment to increase its spend with British supplies by £3.5bn a year by the end of 2025.

It is hoped that this latest commitment will help hundreds of small British businesses continue to grow with the supermarket and invest for the future.