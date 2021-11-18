Presented by architect George Clarke, the programme follows some of Britain’s most ambitious self-building projects, as individuals, who live in old-fashioned properties, attempt to design and construct a modern home of their dreams.

The show, which began in 2016, is now in its seventh series. Episode 2, titled Worthing and Pershore, aired last night (Wednesday, November 17).

Viewers were introduced to Rachel and Sarah, who needed help with the kitchen on the ground floor of their Victorian terraced home.

George said that, whilst the architectural styles of Victorian terraces varied, there was always a 'more standard layout' inside.

"Floor plans have been extended out to accommodate larger kitchen diners, leaving today's homeowners with the perennial problem of what to do with the redundant dark room in the middle of the plan," he said.

Rachel and Sarah's three-bedroom mid terraced house, which they bought a year ago for £352,000, was no exception.

Sarah, a cabinet maker, said: "We don't use the formal dining room at all. At the moment, it's just been storing boxes.

"I think I can count on one hand the number of times I've gone in there.

"The dining room is cold and dark. We're over it."

The couple said the kitchen also needed changing to create more space, adding: "We can see into neighbour's kitchen

"We absolutely hate the front door, as it bends outwards."

Rachel, a project manager, added: “I do most of the cooking so wherever Sarah stands to talk to me drinking wine, there’s nowhere she can really stand without being in the way, which is annoying.”

Although, George said he was 'expecting a lot worse' he agreed that changes were vital. He said the kitchen needed a 'massive amount of work', including to the structure.

During the programme, a mini-side extension was built, the bathroom was taken out and the front room wall came down.

The couple, who had a £100,000 budget, took the presenter's advice to retain some of the structure, to create an 'interesting reading alcove'. The other half became a new utility room and a downstairs toilet.

Stepping stones were also introduced to the Japanese garden.

Sarah used her carpentry skills to assist the building works.

"I feel really excited," she said whilst the building was ongoing.

Rachel agreed that it was 'exciting to have all this space'.

Stayed away for last few days whilst finishing touches were added.

George said the entrance hall, at first, was 'bland and characterless'. Now it's 'smart and distinctive', he said.

The redundant room was transformed, so much so that Rachel said: "I feel I have the world's fanciest living room.

"It's absolutely beautiful."

On the kitchen, she added: "It's functional and beautiful. I've never had that before. It's amazing."

To watch the programme on demand, visit All 4.

1. Rachel and Sarah's three-bedroom mid terraced house was bought a year ago for £352,000. Photo: Channel 4 Photo Sales

2. The beautiful new-look living room. Photo: Channel 4 Photo Sales

3. George Clarke standing in the completed kitchen. Photo: Channel 4 Photo Sales

4. The couple, who had a £100,000 budget, took the presenter's advice to retain some of the structure, to create an 'interesting reading alcove'. Photo: Channel 4 Photo Sales