New season of Lewes Lit is now under way.

Alison Light is the guest on October 19 at 7pm.

“Alison is Britain’s best chronicler of class, gentility and the servant problem. Her first book, Forever England, was hailed by the New Statesman as occupying a seminal place in cultural history. Mrs Woolf and the Servants was runner-up for the Longman’s History Prize and longlisted for the Samuel Johnson (Baillie Gifford) Prize in 2007, and Common People, The History of an English Family was shortlisted for the Samuel Johnson (Baillie Gifford) in 2014. Alison will be talking about her latest work, A Radical Romance. A Memoir of Love, Grief and Consolation, which was awarded the PEN Ackerley Prize for memoir and biography in 2020.”

Next up is Alice O’ Keefe on November 23 at 7pm.

“Alice O’Keefe’s new novel, Skylark, which is published this November, is set against a backdrop of the anti-roads protests of the 1990s and the undercover policing tactics that have since come to light. Alice’s first novel On the Up explored the isolation of new motherhood. As well as being a novelist, Alice is a journalist and writes for various publications including The Guardian, Observer and The New Statesman.”

Dean Atta is the guest on January 18 at 7pm.

“Dean Atta’s debut poetry collection, I Am Nobody’s Nigger, was shortlisted for the Polari First Book Prize and his debut novel, The Black Flamingo, won the Stonewall Book Award. He was named as one of the most influential LGBT people in the UK by The Independent on Sunday. Dean’s work often deals with themes of gender, identity, race and growing up – and has appeared on BBC One, BBC Radio 4, BBC World Service, and Channel 4. Dean regularly performs across the UK and internationally and he is a member of Malika’s Poetry Kitchen. Dean is based in Glasgow, and is co-director of the Scottish BAME Writers’ Network and a patron of LGBT History Month. No stranger to Lewes and Brighton, Dean graduated from the University of Sussex in 2006.”

Claire Wilcox will speak on February 22 at 7pm.

“Claire has been senior curator of fashion at the Victoria & Albert Museum since 2004.

“She has staged many successful exhibitions for the museum including Radical Fashion, Vivienne Westwood, The Art and Craft of Gianni Versace, The Golden Age of Couture: Paris and London 1947-1957, Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty, and Frida Kahlo: Making Her Self Up. Professor in Fashion Curation at the London College of Fashion, Claire’s latest book Patchwork, A Life Amongst Clothes, is an intimate history written with a curatorial eye and has been hailed as a series of exquisite meditations by Harpers Bazaar. Patchwork, A Life Amongst Clothes is the winner of the PEN Ackerley Prize 2021.”