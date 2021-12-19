Lancing author Frankie Wohler is getting festive with 10 Quirky Turkeys

Frankie Wohler

Frankie explains: “I wanted to write a story based on a traditional style counting rhyme and make it fun, colourful and Christmassy. I began with the simple idea of counting down from ten to one.

“I decided that each of my quirky turkeys should do something different. Once I had all the scenarios in mind, I started to write the story in verse and make notes of ideas for my wonderful illustrator Trevor Hardy.

“With his expertise, he was able to make each page come alive with colour and humour. I am certain my book will make a delightful stocking filler for young children to enjoy again and again at Christmas time.

“I had worked with Trevor in 2019 to create our first Christmas children’s story, A Right Royal Sprout, and I was keen to follow up its success with a new book.

“I’ve always adored writing poetry and having been a primary school teacher for a number of years, I know how much children enjoy repetition and rhyme and what a fun and helpful learning tool it can be. 10 Quirky Turkeys is aimed at two to six-year-olds. My hope is they can have it read to them or read it themselves whilst giggling at the pictures.”

Frankie added: “My first anthology of poems entitled Made In Lancing was published in 2018. A year later A Right Royal Sprout was published. This was a beautiful book in which all of the pictures featured handmade puppets and models.