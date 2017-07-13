Shoreham Port presents cheque to school facing funding cut fears

A school has been presented with a £1,000 donation from Shoreham Port, after a story in the Herald highlighted the funding cuts faced by the primary.

St Peter’s Catholic School in Sullington Way, Shoreham, has had to fundraise to cover a budget shortfall of approximately 4.5 per cent, according to head teacher Kate Crees.

In June, the Herald reported that the school had come up with an initiative which saw pupils come to class in their own clothes – in return for bringing in essential school items such as pens, paper, glue sticks and pencils.

The school was then contacted by Shoreham Port’s Corporate Social Responsibility Committee, who decided to support the school through their monthly initiative.

Georgia Ellis, marketing and communications executive, and Patrick Ovens, finance manager, visited the school last Friday afternoon to present the cheque during the weekly school celebration assembly.

Mrs Crees said: “We were delighted to be considered for the donation and spent a very enjoyable afternoon with the Shoreham Port staff.”

The money donated will be put towards purchasing a new interactive white-board for one of the Key Stage 2 classrooms, she added.