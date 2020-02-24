Your chance to share the stage with West End leading lady Marisha Wallace

Youth choirs and musical theatre groups from across Sussex are being given the chance to perform with Broadway and West End leading lady Marisha Wallace on her debut UK tour which hits Horsham on March 13.



The star of shows including Dreamgirls, Waitress, Aladdin, The Book of Mormon – and very soon Hairspray – will play a series of live shows throughout March. Youth choirs and musical theatre groups will get the chance to take to the stage with Marisha. They will sing two songs with the West End star including a rendition of This Is Me from the blockbuster movie The Greatest Showman.



Marisha said: “This is my first-ever headline theatre tour, and I’m incredibly excited to get the chance to sing the songs I adore to audiences across the UK.



“Whether they are songs from the stage, screen or my own material, there are a number in the set I know will sound amazing when sung with a choir.



“As I really want to make these shows unique and extra special, what better way to do that than to be joined on stage each night by a different local choir or musical theatre group?

“I started singing with my church choir at the age of five and so vocal groups have always played such an important part of my life.



“So, what are you waiting for? If you want to join me on stage, helping me sing the songs I love, then get in touch today. This tour is going to be a truly magical experience and it would be great if you could join me.”



She will be at Horsham’s Capitol on March 13. If your choir or musical theatre group would like to join Marisha on stage, email casting@cuffeandtaylor.com for more details.

Marisha was born and raised in a small town in North Carolina. Inspired by the likes of the late, great Aretha Franklin, Etta James and Ella Fitzgerald, Marisha infuses jazz, gospel and R&B with a dose of soul.

