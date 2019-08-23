Young artists converge for Arundel Museum exhibition

Arundel Museum presents its summer exhibition 2019 of artworks created by students from secondary schools in the area.

The participating schools are: Bishop Luffa CE School, Chichester High School, Lancing College, Slindon College, St Philip Howard Catholic High School and The Chichester Free School.

Museum trustee Suzanne Evans said: ““The pressure of end of year examinations and external moderation has not deterred the teachers from promoting their students’ work and all were keen to be part of this unique show.

“The individually chosen 80 GCSE and A level examination pieces that form the exhibition have been selected from more than 1000 artworks.

“The exhibition in our Jubilee Gallery runs from Wednesday, August 7 until Sunday, September 1 and is open every day from 10am to 4pm. We are also part of Arundel Festival and Arundel Art Trail which takes place during the exhibition period.”

Suzanne added: “This is our fifth annual summer exhibition. We are again amazed by the standard of work produced by the students.There is a real treat in store, not to be missed, for everyone who has the opportunity to see the young artists’ work - they are truly inspirational pieces.”

A registered charity, the independent Arundel Museum recently won the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service and it is fast gaining a great reputation for its diverse programme of exhibitions, talks, community projects and events. The museum is situated on Mill Road, opposite the Arundel Castle entrance. Learn more www.arundelmuseum.org or telephone 01903 885866.

