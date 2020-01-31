Xhosa Cole plays Worthing Jazz Society

Xhosa Cole, winner of the BBC Young Jazz Musician of the Year award in 2018, is playing a date in Worthing.

Since his victory, he has gone on to make an appearance in the BBC Proms from Swansea and was voted Jazz Newcomer of the Year in the Parliamentary Jazz Awards 2019.

He will play Worthing Jazz Society on Tuesday, February 4 at 8.30pm at the Hare & Hounds in Portland Road, Worthing.

Spokesman Robin Hollister said: “Citing John Coltrane among his influences and with a repertoire inspired by the music of jazz greats such as Sonny Rollins, Clifford Brown and Gigi Gryce, the band embodies the spirit of the Bebop and Hard Bop greats, illuminating the stage with all the charisma, passion, edge, chemistry and spontaneity reminiscent of this great era.

“Trumpet virtuoso Jay Phelps is a Vancouver-born Canadian who moved to London in 1999 aged 17. Citing Louis Armstrong, Fats Navarro, Clifford Brown and Miles Davis as his main influences, he has been compared by some critics to American trumpet stars such as Wynton Marsalis and Terence Blanchard for his virtuosity and sense of the jazz tradition. The line-up also includes fellow 2018 finalist, James Owston on bass and powerhouse drummer Jim Bashford.”

Robin added: “The Worthing Jazz Society has been promoting modern jazz at this venue every Tuesday for over 24 years and regularly features top local, national and international jazz stars.

“There is no admission charge but we do expect people to support our raffle in order that we can pay the musicians.”

Have you managed to work out the ending?



Great fun with the new David Copperfield film



Call The Midwife star in Chichester



Great programme coming up at Worthing's newest music venue



Hollywood superstar Kiefer Sutherland confirms Brighton date