WWE Live Tour date confirmed for Brighton

WWE Live Tour heads to the Brighton Centre on Thursday, November 7 at 7.30pm

A spokesman said: “WWE Live is a unique blend of sport and entertainment, combining in-ring match action with dramatic entertainment. Bursting with all the drama and energy of a rock concert, in a fun, lively and exciting environment, WWE Live is the ultimate in family entertainment!”

***TICKETS ON SALE MAY 22ND, 10am***

http://www.brightoncentre.co.uk



See your favorite WWE Superstars as featured on RAW including:

Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin, The Miz, Alexa Bliss, Bobby Lashley, Cesaro, Natalya, Naomi, Samoa Joe and many more! Line-up subject to change.”

