Worthing Symphony Orchestra will conjure Tales from the Arabian Nights

Worthing Symphony Orchestra will offer Tales from the Arabian Nights at the Assembly Hall, Worthing on Sunday, May 5 at 2.45pm.

Spokeswoman Jennie Osborne said: “Set your horizons to the east for Worthing Symphony Orchestra’s final concert of the 2018/19 season.

“This musical exploration of the exotic begins with Dvorak’s exuberant overture Carnival – one of his greatest creations and a brilliant orchestral showcase for the professional musicians of WSO, conducted by long-time music director John Gibbons.

“The orchestra is joined by guest soloist – the incredible Taiwanese pianist Yi-Yang Chen who swept the board at the fourth Sussex International Piano Competition in May 2018 winning the judges’, audience and orchestra prizes.

“Now based in the USA, Yi-Yang has won numerous international competitions and made his Carnegie Weill Hall debut in 2017. He plays Saint Saens’ Piano Concerto No 5 The Egyptian.

“The composer’s own legendary skills at the piano can be brilliantly seen in his five amazing piano concertos. The fifth was inspired by a trip to Egypt and a cruise on the River Nile where the sounds of the ship’s propellers inspired the concerto’s distinctive rhythms.

“Legend has it that Saint-Saens wrote down some of its themes on his napkin, while dining onboard.

“The journey East continues with Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade – a fantasy of oriental narratives based on the adventures of Sinbad the Sailor in One Thousand and One Nights. With its dazzling orchestration, seductive melodies and lush harmonies, it brilliantly transports us across oceans to distant lands.

“Tickets for this Sunday afternoon concert are available from Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206206 or online at http://www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

See who's coming to the Brighton Festival



Downton star Hugh Bonneville on why Shadowlands is just for Chichester



Cold Feet star James Nesbitt opens Chichester Festival Theatre summer season



Plans unveiled for a new 3,500-capacity music venue in Chichester



Naked Stand Up Glory Pearl goes nude for Brighton Fringe date



Fantastic line-up unveiled for 2019 Festival of Chichester



See who's coming to this year's Festival of Chichester - picture gallery