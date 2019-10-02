Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra begins with Amber Emson as soloist

Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra begins its 2019-2020 season on Sunday, October 6 at 3pm with its autumn concert.

Spokeswoman Lynda Bartram said: “After a hugely successful season celebrating its 70th anniversary, this full-scale community orchestra is embarking on another year of live music making.

“The WPO is a fully self-funded charity with the twin aims of providing full symphonic orchestral experience for musicians to rehearse and perform under their highly regarded professional conductor Dominic Grier.

“Ideal for families and young people, the programme opens with Benjamin Britten’s Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra which was composed to teach its audience about the orchestra and its instrument families for the 1946 BBC documentary entitled Instruments of the Orchestra. It is structured as a way of showing off the tone colours and capacities of the various sections of the orchestra, and is one of the best known pieces by the composer.

“One of the most popular and more frequently performed violin concerto’s takes centre stage with young soloist Amber Emson, a recent winner of the Worthing Music and Arts Festival concerto prize.

“This was Mendelssohn’s last large orchestral work and was premiered in 1845, taking six years to complete. Amber studies under Maciej Rakowski and has performed the piece previously with Chetham’s Sinfonia at Manchester Cathedral and Sussex Concert Orchestra in Bexhill Festival.

“Completing the programme are excerpts from Tchaikovsky’s The Sleeping Beauty, specially combined into a suite telling the complete fairy tale story, and Brahms Academic Festival Overture.”

http:// worthingtheatres.com



Review: Macbeth at Chichester Festival Theatre



Coming up at Chichester Festival Theatre this winter



Big names line up for 2019 Petworth Literary Week



Find out who's coming to Chichester Festival Theatre this winter



Chichester's newest cabaret, music and theatre venue set to launch