Worthing Choral Society offers 2018-19 season finale

Worthing Choral Society brings its 2018-19 concert season to a close with a Semprini-style “old ones, new ones, loved ones, neglected ones” summer concert at St Michael and All Angels Church in Lancing on Saturday, June 29.

Under the direction of conductors Aedan Kerney and Jake Barlow, the choir begins the concert singing favourites from the glorious flowering of the English Renaissance including Byrd’s Ave verum corpus and Tallis’ If ye love me – music which evokes the spirit of the Elizabethan age.

Aedan said: “The musical journey continues into the world of modern popular classics with You raise me up and What a wonderful world, a sound-world both beautiful and compelling.

“Traditional masterpieces form the heart of the concert. The Choir sings Rutter’s A Celtic Blessing, the Sanctus” from Gounod’s St Cecilia’s Mass and Mozart’s Ave verum corpus.

“Mezzo soprano soloist Sidonie Winter sings Elgar’s Where corals lie and The Angel’s farewell before they join to sing Franck’s Panis angelicus and Mozart’s Laudate Dominum.

“However, the absolute highlight of the concert is the performance of two pieces which are new to Worthing audiences.

“John Leavitt’s Missa Festiva is receiving rave reviews in America and on the continent with choirs loving its tender melodies, warm harmonies and lively rhythms.

“Our choir love the music and know that Worthing will as well.

“The choir is also giving the first UK performance of Paul Ayre’s The Harmony of Heaven and Earth.

“This 16-minute composition in three contrasted movements is accompanied by piano and synthesised hand-bells and uses them and the choral forces to create a sound-world which is both exciting and beautiful.

“Composer Paul Ayres will not be able to attend the concert in person but has written to the choir to wish them all the best.

“We hope that this performance will lead further UK performances.

“Exciting young organist Philip White-Jones will be joining the choir’s resident accompanist Marcus Martin to provide instrumental support during the concert. Philip will also be playing two solos – Nigel Ogden’s Scherzo for the White Rabbit on the church’s Peter Collins’ pipe organ and Brahms’ Intermezzo in A, op.118 on the grand piano which is being hired specially for the concert.”

Aedan added: “Every live concert is special but this concert promises to be extra-special.

“The perfect acoustic of St Michael’s Church will wrap itself around the amazing music being performed in this concert with the choral voices moving around the building like angels and the soloists dazzling with their virtuoso skills.

“The sheer variety of the music will make a feast for the audience. Miss this concert at your peril!”

The concert begins at 7.30pm Tickets are priced at £10, students £5, children under 16 free – available on the door in advance from the box office: 01903 823078: dower_house-2@tiscali.co.uk.

