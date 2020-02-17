Winners of Southwick Players’ SPOSCARS revealed after successful 2019 season

Southwick Players have celebrated another successful season at their annual awards evening, the SPOSCARS.

Winners were chosen by members, who voted on nominations made by the directors of the four productions during the 2019 season, Death and the Maiden, Ben Hur, Dinner, and The Matchmaker.

Southwick Players award winners at the SPOSCARS 2019

President Gary Cook said: “It is a celebration of the company as a whole, now in its 85th year.”

Dinner, a challenging play performed in September for the Brighton and Hove Arts Council Drama Awards 2019, proved a big winner on Saturday night, with prizes going to four of the cast and to Harry Atkinson for best director.

Harry said: “Thank you for recognising the production. I do think that when you have got a technical team that is hugely talented and actors that are like Rolls-Royces, you can’t go wrong.”

Jacqueline Harper won best actress for her role as Paige, Neil Turk-Thompson won best actor for his role as Mike, Adam MacRae won best supporting actor for his role as Hal, and Louise Yeo won best supporting actress, saying she ‘absolutely enjoyed’ her role as Sian.

But it was Death and the Maiden, directed by Richard Lindfield and performed in March, that won best overall production.

Tim Ingram was voted best actor in a cameo role for his part in Ben Hur, playing a total of six different characters.

He said: “I am actually quite speechless. Being a newcomer to the company, I had such a wonderful, warm welcome when I joined.

“It has really been an absolute pleasure playing alongside bonkers people in a bonkers production and being able to use some of my different accents. I am absolutely stunned and delighted.”

Elodie Danzelman, 14, won the Peter Gullen Award for most promising youth member. She is a member of SPY (Southwick Players Youth) and said it was ‘great fun’.

Sarah Papouis won the Player’s Player Award for her efforts behind the scenes and Simon Armes won the Smudge Roberts Technical and Creative Award.

Sarah said: “I have really so enjoyed this year. It has been an absolute pleasure. I have loved every minute of it. I feel very much part of the Southwick family.”