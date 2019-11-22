Created with Sketch.

Wild Rose film gets Slindon screening

Wild Rose
Wild Rose

Flix In The Stix at Coronation Hall, Slindon is showing the film Wild Rose on Tuesday, November 26 at 7.30pm.

Wild Rose tells the story of Rose-Lynn, a woman on a quest to become a country music star while also grappling with the responsibilities of being recently released from prison and a young mother of two children. Comedy/drama - starring Jessie Buckley as Rose Lynn, Julie Walters, Sophie Okonedo, and Jamie Sives as Sam.

Call 01243 814735 or email slindonlife@slindon.com to book seats. All seats £5; pay at the door. Pre-film supper at The Forge next door 01243 814324.

Calendar Girls at Chichester Festival Theatre - review

University of Chichester's triple threat students in action

Coming up at Chichester Festival Theatre this winter

Find out who's coming to Chichester Festival Theatre this winter