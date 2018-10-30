When does the ice rink open in Brighton and how much is it?

Brighton’s ice rink returns to the city for the festive season, with the exotic Royal Pavilion forming the backdrop.

But when does the ice-rink open and how much does it cost?

Skaters enjoy the spectacular backdrop of the Royal Pavilion in Brighton at the ice rink last year (Photograph: David McHugh/Brighton Pictures)

Here’s all you need to know.

Where is the ice rink?

The ice rink pops up in the centre of Brighton each winter, in the Pavilion Gardens, with the magnificent Royal Pavilion palace forming the backdrop.

Brighton railway station is a ten-minute walk away, and the nearest car park is the NCP in Church Street. Buses run from nearby North Street and Old Steine.

The smaller ice rink with penguins to help younger skaters build their confidence (''Photograph: Sam Stephenson)

How big is the ice rink?

The main rink is 880-square metres, and offers plenty of space for more confident skaters. A separate 130-square metre beginners’ rink includes penguin skate aids, and provides a safe area for younger skaters to build their confidence.

When does the ice-rink open?

The Royal Pavilion Ice Rink officially opens on Saturday, November 3 2019. It will be open from 10am to 9.15pm daily – even on Christmas Day – until January 13, 2019.

How much does it cost?

The Royal Pavilion Ice Rink in Brighton (Photograph: David McHugh/Brighton Pictures)

Tickets are from £10 for those aged 12 and over and £7 for under 12s.

There’s also a chance for children under five to skate for free when accompanied by a paying adult during Club Rinkidinks, which takes place daily from 11.15am to 12.15pm (excluding December 15 to January 2).

Students get a discount and there’s offers for those who want to skate regularly.

The box office is open from 9.30am to 9.45am, but it is advisable to book tickets in advance.

What’s there for spectators?

For those looking to just sit back and soak up the festive atmosphere, there’s no charge for spectating from the rink-side Bar & Kitchen or on its 40-metre terrace next to the ice.

The 130-seater restaurant offers snacks and meals, including stone baked pizzas and a kids menu. At the bar local ale and a craft beers are on offer, as well as 14 different gins, and mulled wine or cider.

What time should I turn up and what do I need to bring?

Skaters should aim to arrive 20 minutes before their chosen session. Customers arriving late will be allowed on the ice but may not have their full hour of skating.

Skates are provided and there’s lockers for £1 – so just bring yourself!

To find out more, and to book tickets, visit: www.royalpavilionicerink.co.uk