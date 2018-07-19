What’s on across Shoreham and the surrounding areas

What’s on in Worthing, Shoreham and Littlehampton this week.

––––––––––––––––––––

Friday, November 16

WORTHING

DANCE: The Knot. Starts 8pm. Price: Adult £14.50, Concessions £13.50, Student £10. Venue: Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

––––––––––––––––––––

Saturday, November 17

ANGMERING

EVENT: The Poppy Club coffee morning and sale from 10am to midday at Angmering Village Hall, with stalls of cakes, gifts, good-as-new books, a raffle and a tombola. Proceeds in aid of local charities.

FERRING

ART: Arun Art Society presents an acrylic demonstration by Marcus Finch at 2.30pm at Ferring Village Hall, 90 Ferring Street, BN12 5JP. Marcus will paint figures in the style of Jack Vettriano. Non-members welcome; entrance fee is £4. More information from Mark Juby on 07780 905626.

GORING

FAIR: Goring Methodist Church, in Bury Drive, Goring, Christmas Fair from 11am to 2pm. Tea or coffee and a homemade cake with many attractions including Santa’s grotto, tombola, gifts, toys, cakes, jewellery, Christmas decorations, children’s craft sessions, books and games. Entrance 50p – children free.

LANCING

EVENT: St Michael’s Minimarket and Coffee Morning at the Church Hall in South Street, Lancing, from 10am to midday. Cakes, bric-a-brac, books and toys, cards, raffle and Fairtrade refreshments, including bacon rolls and veggie options.

FAYRE: Lancing District NSPCC Christmas Fayre from 10am to midday at the Lancing Tabernacle Hall, North Road, Lancing, BN15 9BB. Free admission with many stalls and refreshments.

RUSTINGTON

EVENT: The Chaucery Memorial and Memorial Garden coffee morning from 10am to midday at St Andrews church hall in Holmes Lane, Rustington, BN16 2PY. Free admission with craft stalls, homemade cards and jewellery, Christmas decorations, gingerbread cakes and houses, as well as a raffle and cake stall. Fundraising for ongoing maintenance of the memorial.

EVENT: Worthing & District Cats Protection Christmas Fayre at the Woodlands Centre, Rustington, BN16 3HB, from 10am to midday. A variety of attractive stalls, homemade cakes, tombola, cake raffle, refreshments and gifts for Christmas, with free parking. For more information call 01903 767274 or visit www.cats.org.uk/worthing or facebook.com/cpworthing

FAIR: Crafter’s Corner Christmas Craft Fair in St Peter & Paul Church Hall, The Street, Rustington, from 10.30am to 4pm. Lots of quality crafts and great gifts, with tea and coffee. A tombola will raise funds for the Littlehampton Bonfire Society.

SHOREHAM

FAIR: Southlands Hospital League of Friends Christmas Fair at the Methodist Church Hall in Brunswick Road, Shoreham, from 10am to midday. Refreshments, cakes, tombola, Christmas gifts and many more stalls. Admission Free.

FAIR: Southlanders Community Christmas Fair with a big raffle, crafts, handmade wooden crafts, refreshments, bric-a-brac, books, children’s activity table, cakes and a visit from Santa at midday. From 10am to 2.30pm at the Community Cafe in Milward Court, Wilmot Road, Shoreham, BN43 6BU.

WORTHING

EVENT: The 2nd Worthing Scout Group autumn market at the group headquarters in Bruce Avenue, Worthing, from 2pm to 4pm, with salls including chocolate and Teddy tombolas, raffle, toys, puzzles, games, books, CDs, jewellery, toiletries, Christmas stall, cake stall and refreshments.

––––––––––––––––––––

Sunday, November 18

ARUNDEL

CHURCH: Special service of remembrance and reconciliation at St Nicholas Church, Arundel, at 4.30pm. The Duke of Norfolk has agreed that the gate in the grille should be opened, for the first time since 1995, for the congregation to process from St Nicholas into the Fitzalan Chapel, and into the castle grounds.

WORTHING

MUSIC: David Shepherd plays the Wurlitzer organ starting at 2.30pm at The Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing, BH11 1HQ. Box Office: 01903 206206. Website: www.worthing-wurlitzer.org

MUSIC: Rhythmie Wong’s Dancing Fires & Fragrances at St Paul’s at 4pm (doors 3.30pm). Tickets £1 to £12, concessions include adult with Under-19s, available at St Paul’s Cafe or seetickets.com

MUSIC: Miller Plays the Musicals. Starts 3pm. Price: Adult £19.50, Concession £18, FWT £16.50. Venue: Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PX. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

––––––––––––––––––––

Monday, November 19

LANCING

GROUP: Worried about someone’s drinking? For support/further information head along the Al-Anon Family Group meeting at St Michael’s Church Hall, South Street, Lancing, BN15 8AJ, held every Monday from 7pm to 8pm. Call 07890 878794 for more information.

––––––––––––––––––––

Tuesday, November 20

RUSTINGTON

TALK: The Arts Society Arun meeting with lecture by Tim Simpson exploring English attitudes reflected in cartoons from the Georgians to the present day. At The Woodlands Centre, Woodlands Avenue, Rustington. Doors open 9.30am. Refreshments available. Lecture from 10.20am to 11.20am. Visitors £6. Call 01903 245971 ro visit theartssocietyarun.org for more information.

WORTHING

COMEDY: Stewart Francis into the Punset. Starts 8pm. Price: £20. Venue: Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing, BN11 3PX. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

JAZZ: This week at the Hare & Hounds, in Portland Road, Worthing is The Art Themen Quartet. Art is accompanied by Nic Saunders on piano, Danny Moss Jr. on bass and Alex Eberhard on drums. Music starts at 8.30pm but, to guarantee a seat, why not get there early and book a table for a meal. Call 01903 230085.

TALK: Worthing Walking and Social Club talk entitled History of the Tower of London at the Quaker Meeting House at the rear of 34 Mill Road, Worthing, at 2.30pm. Admission £2, open to all. Contact Jean on 01903 419612 or Liz on 01903 268656 for further information.

––––––––––––––––––––

Wednesday, November 21

WORTHING

CLASS: Jessica Jordan holds friendly pottery courses at Field Place Manor House, in The Boulevard, Worthing, BN13 1NP, at various times on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, with new classes starting soon on Thursdays and Fridays. For more information visit www.pottyjess.co.uk

––––––––––––––––––––

Thursday, November 22

SHOREHAM

FILM: Edie (12A) at 2pm at the Ropetackle Arts Centre. Call 01273 464440 or visit www.ropetacklecentre.co.uk for more information.

––––––––––––––––––––

––––––––––––––––––––

