What's happening at Chichester Cathedral this Christmas

During the Christmas period, Chichester Cathedral will be hosting services, concerts and seasonal activities to which all are warmly invited.

Two festive concerts are planned: the Prebendal School Christmas Concert will take place on Thursday, December 12 at 7pm and is free to attend.

There will be a performance of Handel’s Messiah on Saturday, December 14 at 7.15pm, with vocal group NMH and chamber ensemble Three Parts Vied, directed by cathedral organist Charles Harrison. Tickets are available from the Cathedral Shop or website.

The main Cathedral carol services are free to attend and will take place on Thursday, December 19 and Friday, December 20 at 6pm, and Saturday, December 21 at 3pm.

Seats in the nave and side aisles will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and the Cathedral will open its doors an hour before each service.

On Christmas Eve, there will be crib services for young families at 2.30pm and 4pm, and children are encouraged to dress up as angels, shepherds or wise men to take part in the service.

A special service of Choral Evensong for Christmas Eve will then be held at 5.30pm, with the Midnight Eucharist taking place at 11pm.

On Christmas Day, a said service of Holy Communion will take place at 8am, followed by Choral Mattins at 10am and the Sung Eucharist for Christmas Day at 11am.The Cathedral will close to the public following this service until said Evening Prayer at 5.30pm.

