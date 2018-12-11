Vegan Christmas fair coming to Worthing this weekend

A festive vegan fair hoping to promote compassion this Christmas is set to take place in Worthing this weekend.

Following on from the town’s first ever vegan fair held at Easter, organisers Paul and Dawn Hendy will return to the Assembly Hall in Stoke Abbott Road on Saturday between 10am and 5pm.

Sophie Cohen, owner of Cactus Kitchen Girls in Worthing, will be at the Christmas vegan fair

More than 50 stallholders will be at the event with a selection of plant-based foods to fill your bellies including cakes, cheese and chocolate, and cruelty-free products, artwork and ethical ware to fill your stockings.

Paul said: “Once again we have tried to involve Lancing and Worthing vegan retailers so we have Healthy Supplies, Cactus Kitchen Gals, The Artisan Pantry & Sandwich Bar and Vbab. Also 18 of our confirmed stalls holders are based in Sussex.

“Our aim with the Easter fair was to get a vegan food business to open in Worthing and Sophie Cohen at the ‘Cactus Kitchen Gals’ has proved to be a big hit in the town with her ‘Good Bad Vegan Food’.”

Local animal charities and campaign groups will also be in attendance, and funds raised at the fair will go towards Bexhill & Hastings Wildlife Rescue & Sanctuary, as well as Hugletts Wood Farm Animal Sanctuary in support of a calf named ‘Nipper Jackson’ who Paul and Dawn also helped through their Easter event.

Derrick Campana, who creates prosthetics and limb braces to enable any variety of animals to walk, with Nipper who is at Hugletts Wood Farm Animal Sanctuary SUS-181112-100835001

Paul added: “Our support for him is ongoing, and we have news about him - Nipper’s getting legs for Christmas!

“After a lengthy discussion and numerous emails, Derrick Campana, who is world famous for creating prosthetics and limb braces to enable any variety of animals to walk, has agreed to treat Nipper.”

While also promoting local businesses and charities, the couple from Lancing hope the event will encourage people to leave animals off of the dinner table at Christmas and beyond.

Paul said: “At a time of year when we are celebrating peace on earth and good will to all, once again the animals of this planet will suffer.

“Thankfully the numbers of turkeys slaughtered on the run up to Christmas are falling, but it’s not just turkeys that will be suffering.

“More than six million animals are killed for food every hour so during the time the fair is open to the public, 42 million animals will have been killed for food.

“And with the recent report from the ‘Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’ (IPCC) linking global warming to the farming of animals and meat consumption, it has never been a better time to have a look at a plant-based diet and we hope that there will be something for vegans and their non-vegan friends to try.”

Entry is £2 will under 16s free. For more information, visit the Sussex Vegan Events Facebook page, email sussexveganevents@gmail.com or call 07530219198.