Two Door Cinema Club promise intimate Worthing set

Two Door Cinema Club will perform an intimate DJ set in Worthing’s Jungle Nightclub on Thursday, March 5.

Spokesman Stephen Sheldrake said: “First an overnight sensation, then an arena-slaying juggernaut, now experts in the subtle art of pop seduction, Irish heroes Two Door Cinema Club have taken the world by storm.

“Having released four critically-acclaimed albums and now firmly establishing themselves as a live force, setting the indie world alight, this is a unique opportunity to see the band DJ up close and personal.

“In 2008, three schoolmates from Bangor Grammar School in County Down – singer Alex Trimble, guitarist Sam Halliday and bassist Kevin Baird – form a band intending to add a pristine melodic frisson to the helium rock sounds of Foals and The Maccabees. Signing to French indie label Kitsune and all but ignored by the media, they build a DIY phenomenon by dint of relentless touring and a close connection to their online fanbase, nicknamed The Basement People.

“Within two years they’re playing to festival tents rammed with 30,000 rabid Cinephiles, their debut album Tourist History goes platinum on the back of cult singles such as Something Good Can Work and What You Know, and they’re being mobbed in the street everywhere from Mexico to Tokyo to LA.

“Come 2011 their second album Beacon – recorded with Jacknife Lee (U2, REM, Bloc Party) in his LA studio - hits number two in the UK and they headline Alexandra Palace and the O2, the ultimate modern-age success story.

“After a brief break they reconvened in 2015, to tentatively explore the idea of a third album, there was clearly more plot to unravel. With the likes of Madonna, Prince, Chic, Kraftwerk and neo soul infiltrating their sound, the resulting album, 2016’s Gameshow, was a modernist pop triumph, and a Top Five hit to boot.

“The excitement led TDCC to their own skewed brand of modern pop music. Fourth album False Alarm (2019) – recorded in relaxed and inclusive come-and-go sessions with Jacknife Lee in London and LA – is awash with the synthpop, disco and electro-funk elements that had begun creeping in on Gameshow, but sent spiralling left-field by broadside missiles of industrial rock, space pop and psychedelia.

“It all makes for a wide-eyed, culture-encompassing leap forward for TDCC, a record liable to break, ruin and remould pop. And it’s only the beginning of the band’s unified and assured new phase. Best strap yourselves in for one hell of a Hollywood ending. A happily-ever-after set to run and run.”

Tickets for Two Door Cinema Club’s DJ Set at Jungle Nightclub cost £15.50 and are available online via coastalevents.co.uk and seetickets.com.

