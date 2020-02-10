Top comedy line-up in Shoreham

Barnstormers Comedy is promising a top line-up as it returns to Shoreham’s Ropetackle on Saturday, February 15 at 8.30pm.

Barnstormers Comedy MC Kevin Precious said: “It’s February, and the darkness of winter is still with us, which is why we’re providing the perfect antidote in the form of another top Barnstormers Comedy line-up.”

Kevin will introduce three acts from the London comedy circuit and beyond.

“This month, they comprise the insightful and frequently topical musings of Erich McElroy; that most astute of observational comics Dominic Holland; and song-and-gagsmith supremo Richard Morton.

“Erich McElroy is a stand-up comedian and writer. Originally from Seattle, he moved to the UK in 2000 and in 2007 collected his British passport. Erich is a regular on the comedy circuit appearing at top clubs in the UK and in Europe.

“Erich has appeared on BBC Breakfast, Newsnight, Sky News and Five News. He has been heard talking comedy and politics on BBC 5 Live, BBC Surrey, BBC Berkshire and regularly on TalkRadio.

“Dominic Holland is one of the country’s most respected stand-up comedians. A Perrier Best Newcomer and Nominee at the Edinburgh fringe, he has performed five individual one-man shows and continues to tour the country and beyond.

“His first radio series, The Small World of Dominic Holland, won a comic heritage award and continues to be played regularly on BBCR7 – and this series was followed up by a series called Holland’s Shorts.”

Kevin added: “Despite Dominic’s best efforts and his considerable achievements in show business, the cruel reality is that he has been severely out-starred by his eldest son, Tom. Tom Holland is 23 and is better known as Peter Parker and even better known as Marvel’s Spider-Man.

“Dominic accounts for his son’s meteoric and overnight success as a fluke in his hilarious book, Eclipsed which is available in hard and digital formats. Dominic has published five novels: Only in America, The Ripple Effect, A Man’s Life, Open Links and I’Gabriel.”

Also heading to Shoreham is Richard Morton, a stand-up comedian, singer/songwriter, composer, TV/radio presenter, documentary maker, Time Out Comedy Award winner and founder member of the London Comedy Store’s Cutting Edge show.

“Richard is one half of the harmony singing duo, The Panic Brothers and has also composed and recorded two albums of instrumental theme music with The Rich Morton Sound that have been critically acclaimed.

“Richard has been an established headliner on the UK comedy circuit since the early 1990s when he was also a regular support act on extensive UK theatre tours for stars such as Jack Dee, Jo Brand, Lee Evans and Phill Jupitus.

“Richard has performed his successful one-man show at prestigious music and comedy festivals all over the world, including Edinburgh, Latitude, Reading, Leeds, Kilkenny, Phoenix and Montreal’s Just For Laughs.

“In the late 90s, Richard was a familiar face on Channel 5. His half-hour The Comedy Store Special went out on their second night; he presented two series of the quiz show, Move On Up, and was a regular panellist on Bring Me The Head Of Light Entertainment.”

