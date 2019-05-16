"To quit or not to quit".... drama at the Brighton Fringe

The Last Company are promising “exceptionally-personal work (which) fuses art with real life” for the Brighton Fringe.

Their piece Last Rehearsal will be at The Warren: The Blockhouse on May 23, 24 and 25 at 6,15pm.

Producer Deirdre Daly said: “Funny, not so funny, explosive and passionate, the play Last Rehearsal is inspired by the poem Mudanza, from the multi-award-winning Chilean writer, Alejandro Zambra. The play is written and directed by London-based, Chilean artist María José Andrade and presented by The Last Company Theatre.

“Last Rehearsal introduces us to a group of young actors who, after spending months working together, find out on their final day of rehearsals that their director has pulled out. So what now? Should they drop the play? Should they just turn around and leave? To quit or not to quit, that is the question.”

Writer-director María José Andrade said: “Last Rehearsal brings us face to face with today’s understanding of success and failure. Not everyone in our company is an immigrant, but we all share a condition of precariousness that destabilises us in the same way that it fuels our work.”

Deirdre added: “The Last Company came together in early 2018 as a way of forging deeper theatrical connections between Latin America and Britain. The London-based BAME ensemble is made up of Chilean, Colombian, Brazilian and British theatre makers. Last Rehearsal is their debut production and has been awarded British Council funding.

“This vibrant international ensemble throws contemporary and universal themes up in the air, playing with them a little and bringing them back to earth with a stamp. This is theatre that confronts us with ourselves: a fiery hot mixture of chaos and passion.”

