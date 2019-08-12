Thoroughly Modern Millie delights Littlehampton audiences

REVIEW BY Gill Kelly

Thoroughly Modern Millie, performed by Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society at the Windmill Theatre.

For 67 years, Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society have been entertaining residents with first-class shows, and this year’s production of Thoroughly Modern Millie certainly went down well with audiences. Set in the roaring 1920s, the story involves a Kansas born girl travelling to New York intent on marrying for wealth, rather than love, but as in the majority of musicals, love wins through.

Congratulations to Director, Bev Seal, on this fast-paced, action packed production, and to Musical Director, Luke Marshall and his band of musicians . The latter were on stage, hidden behind Art Deco scenery, and played virtually non-stop.

Bee Anderson, in the title role, was a tour-de-force, singing and dancing her way through the whole show, and clearly enjoying every second with her first-class acting/singing and dancing talents. Ryan Richardson and Nick Williams were the men in Millie’s life, and both put in energetic performances, as did Anna Moorey as Millie’s friend, Dorothy, and Rachel Brown as Head Stenographer. Charlotte Grimes relished her role as the eccentric Muzzy Van Hossmere, and all supporting cast and chorus were in fine voice.

Special mention must be made of Gina Bland as the evil hotel owner and slave-trader, who was convincing in her role, and her Chinese “side-kicks”, Jade Berry and Carl Buckthorpe, who looked liked pantomime characters, but had to learn to speak and sing in Mandarin and Cantonese for their roles!

The set design and creation were “spot-on”, as were the props, and the costumes were a highlight of the show, re-creating the heady days of the jazz era.

Congratulations to all members of Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society, whether on-stage, back-stage, or front-of-house, for all their months of hard work, enabling Littlehampton audiences to enjoy a first-class musical, performed in a truly professional manner.