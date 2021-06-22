Zumba Gold: Over-50s class at The Shoreham Centre

Jo Gibson, who runs Zumba With Jo, says her low intensity workout is good fun and a great way to start the day.

Zumba Gold is designed for the over-50s, with easy-to-follow routines that improve flexibility, tone, balance, range of motion, co-ordination and general wellbeing.

Jo said: “It’s ideal for beginners and older people as it’s low intensity. I have two classes at the Shoreham Centre every week, aimed at getting active seniors moving.

Zumba instructor Jo Gibson

“This is a great way to get an all-over workout while enjoying great music. It’s also a great way for people who are living on their own to meet new friends.”