Zumba Gold: Over-50s class at The Shoreham Centre
Active seniors are invited to give Zumba Gold a try at The Shoreham Centre.
Jo Gibson, who runs Zumba With Jo, says her low intensity workout is good fun and a great way to start the day.
Zumba Gold is designed for the over-50s, with easy-to-follow routines that improve flexibility, tone, balance, range of motion, co-ordination and general wellbeing.
Jo said: “It’s ideal for beginners and older people as it’s low intensity. I have two classes at the Shoreham Centre every week, aimed at getting active seniors moving.
“This is a great way to get an all-over workout while enjoying great music. It’s also a great way for people who are living on their own to meet new friends.”
Zumba Gold with Jo is at the Shoreham Centre on Monday at 1.30pm and Thursday at 1.45pm. Visit www.zumbawithjo.com for more information.