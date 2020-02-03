Wrestling returning to Worthing for half-term spectacular

The biggest ladies’ tag-team bout ever staged in Worthing is set to top the bill when wrestling returns to the town this month.

The half-term spectacular, on February 20, at the Northbrook Theatre, will see Premier Wrestling Federation title-holder Amazon team up with Astrid the Viking against international duo Zoe Lucas and Zan Phoenix, with Amazon’s championship belt at stake.

Amazon and Astrid are both managed by Sussex-based Dean Ayass, the self-styled ‘Twisted Genius’ and maker of champions, and the clash is a sequel to a controversial match on a previous Worthing show.

On that occasion, Astrid was disqualified against Phoenix, a decision that infuriated Ayass, who demanded a rematch involving Amazon, insisting he was so confident his team would win that if they were beaten he would hand back Amazon’s PWF belt.

Phoenix, who recently invaded European rings, has linked up on previous occasions with Lucas, who last year toured Japan and the United States – both countries where Amazon appears regularly.

Josh Faulkner, who became the youngest heavyweight champion in PWF history when he defeated former European title-holder James Mason on the last Northbrook show, is back to feature in the main solo bout on the programme.

Faulkner faces a bruising battle on his return when takes on Kris Kay, a previous holder of the title, who will be making his first appearance in a Premier Promotions ring for a number of years.

Tickets for the show, including discounts for advanced bookings, are available online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/premier-promotions or by calling the box office 0333 666 3366.