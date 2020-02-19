Worthing photographer runs topless photoshoot to raise money for Macmillan

A Worthing photographer is encouraging women to be comfortable in their own skin by running a sponsored, topless photoshoot.

Vix Paine will have hosted the Beautiful in you own skin photoshoot three years in a row this year.

She said: “Seeing the empowerment and courage it gives these women who have cancer, have suffered with cancer, or are supporting someone with cancer, is the most rewarding feeling.”

The campaign has raised £7,500 for charity Macmillan since its launch in 2017. Vix hopes to raise a further £2,500 this year to round the total to £10,000.

There is a £15 charge to take part and everyone is then asked to raise a further £50 in sponsorship money – all of which goes to Macmillan.

Sarah Dack, 47, is one of the many women taking part in this years photoshoot, having also done it last year.

Sarah was diagnosed with breast cancer in April, 2016, and had a double mastectomy in June, 2016 .

She said: “I was so nervous that I nearly didn’t go ahead with it, but I’m so glad I did.

“The shoot is incredibly empowering and Vix made me feel so comfortable.

“The whole process has shown me that your skin shows your journey and what you’ve been through and you don’t have to be ashamed of it and that is why I am doing it again this year.”

The photoshoot also gives women the opportunity talk to others who have gone through similar experiences.

Sarah said: “Everyone was so kind and supportive and it was really good to be able to talk to other women experiencing what I am.”

“It also helped me to stop viewing myself in such a negative way.”

Several local business have supported Vix’s project, and dsignsbyamy and flowers4worthing will both be supplying props. Vice Puddings will be supplying cakes and savouries.

The photoshoot will take place on March 1 at Vix’s studio in Orchard Avenue, Worthing.

To reserve a place, message Vix through the Facebook page ‘Macmillan – Beautiful in your own skin 2020’.