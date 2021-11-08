Worthing fireworks 2021 – 24 spectacular pictures from Friday night

The fireworks were set off from the end of the pier and there was plenty more for those who ventured out, including Coles funfair and a number of food stalls.
1. Worthing Fireworks 2021
Worthing's fireworks event saw a spectacular end-of-the-pier display, funfair, stalls and more
Photo: Eddie Mitchell
2. Worthing Fireworks 2021
Worthing's fireworks event saw a spectacular end-of-the-pier display, funfair, stalls and more
Photo: Eddie Mitchell
3. Worthing Fireworks 2021
Worthing's fireworks event saw a spectacular end-of-the-pier display, funfair, stalls and more
Photo: Eddie Mitchell
4. Worthing Fireworks 2021
Worthing's fireworks event saw a spectacular end-of-the-pier display, funfair, stalls and more
Photo: Eddie Mitchell