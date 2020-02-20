Worthing darkrun 2020: Times, routes and everything you need to know

Worthing’s newest running event will see participants take to Worthing seafront on a 5km route - but with a difference. This run will take place during the night.

This guide will tell you all you need to know about the first ever Worthing darkrun.

What is the darkrun?

The darkrun is an exciting new collaboration between Worthing parkrun, South Downs Leisure and Tide of Light.

It is a five kilometre, out-and-back run along Worthing seafront during the night.

The event is available to groups and individuals of all ages, under-11’s must be accompanied by an adult.

Runners are asked to dress in illuminated clothing, in order to participate in the noncompetitive night run. All participants will receive a finishing gift.

When is it?

The run falls on the evening of Saturday, March 21.

There is a pre-run briefing at 6.30pm in the Splash Pad area between the Leisure Centre and Coast Cafe, the run then start at 7pm.

What is the route?

The darkrun follows the same route as the weekly parkrun, taking you past the pier and lido.

The route starts in the Splash Point area of Worthing promenade, it continues along the promenade to just past Marine Garden’s, where participants will turn back to complete the rest of the route. The course then finishes adjacent to the Splashpoint Lesisure centre.

The route will be marshalled and managed by the Worthing parkrun team on the night. The course is also completely flat and entirely on tarmac.

What should I wear?

You can wear what you like, as long as it is illuminated. UV paint, LED lights and reflective/neon clothing all work well as do simple head torches. The darkrun website provides inspiration.

How do I get there?

This area of Worthing is easily accessible with the 700 coastliner stopping outside the Dome Cinema, a five minute walk away from the splash bad.

Worthing also has many car parking areas including, High Street Multi-storey and the NCP Union Palace, both a ten to 15 minute walk away from the splash pad.

Is there any road closures?

No road closures related to the event have been put in place.

Is there a bag drop?

There is no bag drop set up for the darkrun.

Is there any training advice?

No specific training advice has been given, although the organisers suggest going along to Worthing parkrun’s, held every Saturday (depending on the weather) for some practice. You can sign up, here https://www.parkrun.org.uk/worthing/course/.

Is the event susceptible to change?

Organisers of the run have said: “The event will only be cancelled in the event of severe gale force winds, or torrential rain. If a severe weather warning is issued the event may be cancelled in advance. The run director reserves the right to cancel at the last minute.”