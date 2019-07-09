Worthing charity picks sheepadoodle as face of Broadwater Dog Show and Fun Day for 2019

Sheepadoodle Mowgli has been named the winner of Guild Care’s Be the Face of Broadwater Dog Show and Fun Day competition.

The two-year-old dog will be featured on posters, flyers and adverts, having been selected from more than 100 entries by the Worthing-based charity.

Sheepadoodle Mowgli is a 'cuddly, loving, loyal pickle of a dog', according to owner Victoria Paine

Owner Victoria Paine, an award-winning Worthing photographer, said: “He honestly is the most adorable dog and perfect for being the face of an amazing charity and event.”

She describes Mowgli as ‘the most caring, laid-back, cuddly, loving, loyal pickle of a dog, with enormous paws and a personality to match’.

The event, run in partnership with Paws Training and sponsored by Northdale Veterinary Practice, takes place on Broadwater Green on Sunday, September 8, from 10.30am to 3pm.

Owners will be able to enter their dogs in an array of games and competitions. There will also be plenty of fun for all age groups, including a bouncy castle, face painting, craft market and food and drink stalls.

Guild Care offers support services for people in Adur, Arun and Worthing. Visit www.guildcare.org or contact the fundraising team on 01903 528613 for more information.