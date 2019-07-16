Worthing charity Link to Hope launches new Downslink Cycle Challenge

Cyclists are sought for a new charity challenge across the South Downs, raising money for Worthing-based charity Link to Hope.

The Downslink Cycle Challenge offers a choice of two distances, 60km and 120km, and comes ahead of the launch of the annual Shoebox Appeal, which helps people in need in Eastern Europe each Christmas.

Lisa Hector, general manager at Link to Hope, is recruiting riders for the Downslink Cycle Challenge

Lisa Hector, general manager, said: “We regularly run fundraising challenge events in the countries we work in, however we wanted to do an event our many supporters around the Sussex area could take part in, that didn’t involve them flying abroad.

“All the money raised will go out to the educational and social care projects that we support. We are daily faced with distressing stories from our project managers of people who have absolutely nothing and are living in abject poverty.

“Our aim is to bring education and social care to lift people out of poverty so they are able to stay in their countries and benefit their communities but they need help to do this.”

The challenge takes place on Saturday, September 7, and cyclists have a choice of riding 37 miles from Shoreham to Guildford, or making the 74-mile round trip.

Lisa said: “The route will be almost entirely off road and will be led by professional cyclists who know the route well. The ride goes past several disused railway stations and has great views of the Lower Weald countryside.

“Importantly, due to the flatish but off-road nature of the track, cycles must be a mountain bike, hybrid or similar style of bike.”

The ride is to raise funds for life-changing educational and social care projects in Eastern Europe.

Link to Hope, which was established in 1991, has been working with poor and marginalised communities in Romania, Moldova, Ukraine and Bulgaria. Its projects involve setting up kindergartens, feeding the elderly, house rebuilding, disability projects and working and supporting orphans in the war zone in Eastern Ukraine.

Lisa said: “We are asking people to register now for £20 to reserve their place. Cyclists are then asked to raise sponsorship of £150 one way and £250 for two ways. A full pack of information will be sent you after you have registered.

“Finally, the challenge includes full support, breakdown help, professional lead and back cyclists, all refreshments, goody bag and a medal on completion of the challenge. Full support will also be given to help you with your fundraising.”

Sign up at one of the six charity shops, in Chapel Road, Worthing; Anchor Springs, Duke Street, Littlehampton; Broadmark Parade, Rustington; Goring Road, Goring; North Road, Lancing; Ferring Street, Ferring; and Boundary Road, Portslade.

Visit linktohope.co.uk/events/downslink-cycle-challenge-7th-september-2019 for more information, email info@linktohope.co.uk or telephone 01903 529333.